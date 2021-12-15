American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$3.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 139,742 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOT.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$283.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

