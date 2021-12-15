$0.67 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

BMTC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 5,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $849.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

