Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.81

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.81 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.73), with a volume of 669,273 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JSG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.55. The firm has a market cap of £571.71 million and a PE ratio of -26.20.

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,949.65).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

