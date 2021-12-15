DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.93. DexCom reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $540.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,623. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.54. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $14,355,977 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

