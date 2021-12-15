Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 34,070 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.84 million and a P/E ratio of -33.20.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

