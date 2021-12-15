FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.