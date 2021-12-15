FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
