Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 227.7% in November

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 227.7% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pantheon Resources from 170.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 495,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,657. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

