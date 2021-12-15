Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 227.7% in November

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 227.7% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pantheon Resources from 170.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 495,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,657. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.