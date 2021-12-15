General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,939. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

