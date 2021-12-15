Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $738,697.34 and approximately $132,779.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010517 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00176054 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00544924 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

