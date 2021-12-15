Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $17,034.62 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00030912 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

