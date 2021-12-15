SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $61,160.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,581,984 coins and its circulating supply is 121,856,503 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

