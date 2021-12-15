Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.15 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $19.15 million and $737,370.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

