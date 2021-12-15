Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $644.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

