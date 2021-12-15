Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. 93,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

