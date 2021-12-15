Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $64,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.