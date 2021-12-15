Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,923 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $426.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

