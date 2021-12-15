ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.94

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 816779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 183.65.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

