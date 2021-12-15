Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 77,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,323. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

