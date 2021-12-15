4,545 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,885.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,729.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

