$204.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,572. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.