Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Duke Realty by 88.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $23,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.