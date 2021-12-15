Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

