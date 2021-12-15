$1.28 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

ITOS remained flat at $$37.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $668,089.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,568. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

