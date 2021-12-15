Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537,855. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.