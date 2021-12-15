Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 561,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,628,441. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

