State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $61.99 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $61,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

