Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 29,053 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. 33,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

