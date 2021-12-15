Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

