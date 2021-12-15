Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $71.74 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $71.74 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208852 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

