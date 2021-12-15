Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.02. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 44,701 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $474.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 378,765 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

