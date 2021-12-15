Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.93

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.93 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 205.28 ($2.71). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.68), with a volume of 146,529 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £198.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.09.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,113.41).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

