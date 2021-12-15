Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.97

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 18855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

