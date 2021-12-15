Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.97

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 18855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
