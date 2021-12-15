Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 249.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRI stock remained flat at $$15.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

