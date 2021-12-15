Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Down 83.4% in November

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LSYN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Liberated Syndication has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

