Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Down 83.4% in November

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of LSYN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Liberated Syndication has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Liberated Syndication Company Profile
