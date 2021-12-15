Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,683.67. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,180. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,764.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,731.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,997.30.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

