Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 11,554 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 28,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

