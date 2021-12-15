SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

