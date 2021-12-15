iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.61. 228,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

