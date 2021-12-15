Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Shares Up 2.3%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.