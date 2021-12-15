Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

