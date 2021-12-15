YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.11. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

