Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.05). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 924,120 shares in the last quarter.

AHT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

