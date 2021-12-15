Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $$2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.