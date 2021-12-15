Secure Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $398.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.53 and its 200 day moving average is $343.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

