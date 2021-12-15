Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

