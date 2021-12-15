Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $7.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $23.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $21.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.20.

TMO stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.16. 5,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.96. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $311,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

