Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

