Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,436 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $118,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

AON stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.30. 14,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

