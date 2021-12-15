Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

