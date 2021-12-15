InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.80 and traded as high as $70.26. InMode shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 1,272,932 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Get InMode alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InMode by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 83.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in InMode by 25.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.